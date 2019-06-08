Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.72.

TIF stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,569,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,621,105,000 after acquiring an additional 239,164 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $841,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $241,262.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,146.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

