OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $106.48 Million Position in iRobot Co. (IRBT)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. decreased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $106,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iRobot by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of iRobot by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iRobot by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.62. 601,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.70. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $237.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 8.09%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,000,086.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 16,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $1,995,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,146,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,388 shares of company stock worth $12,012,183 over the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.12.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

