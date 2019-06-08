Orange (ORAN) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Orange has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Orange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 62,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Orange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.