ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OLCLY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

OLCLY stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $24.62.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.