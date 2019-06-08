Oxford Instruments (OXIG) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,075 ($14.05).

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.53) on Thursday. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,252 ($16.36). The company has a market cap of $635.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

