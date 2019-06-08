Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $15.82 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,333 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,452,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,882,000 after purchasing an additional 264,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,021,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,431,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,840,000 after acquiring an additional 240,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3,384.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.16.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.14). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Edward Chaplin acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,273.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

