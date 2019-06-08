Pearson (PSO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.89 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.89.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Pearson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

