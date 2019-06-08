Peel Hunt Raises IWG (IWG) Price Target to GBX 408

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 408 ($5.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target (up previously from GBX 270 ($3.53)) on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IWG to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 328 ($4.29) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 307.20 ($4.01).

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 343 ($4.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 350.10 ($4.57).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.