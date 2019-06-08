Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regional REIT (RGL)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RGL stock opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.01. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.40 ($1.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

