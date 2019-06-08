Perficient, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perficient in a research report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the digital transformation consultancy will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perficient’s FY2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Perficient by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Perficient by 151.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,075 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 581.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,173.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,769,362.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,205 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

