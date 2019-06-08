Perspecta (PRSP) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRSP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.14.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $23.58 on Friday. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

In other news, CFO John Kavanaugh acquired 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,549.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $101,110.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 25,675 shares of company stock worth $551,677.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,821,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after acquiring an additional 270,254 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter.

