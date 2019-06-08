Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 299,760 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,545,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 299,760 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $230,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $173,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,445. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

