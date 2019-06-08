Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,464,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,971,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,042,000 after buying an additional 207,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,612,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,045,000 after buying an additional 396,564 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,690,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,080,000 after buying an additional 618,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,977,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,623,000 after buying an additional 380,948 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,948.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,180. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NYSE:PWR opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

