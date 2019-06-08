Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 3,049 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $37,090.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,363.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $542,753.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,537 shares of company stock worth $35,489,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

Comcast stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $43.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

