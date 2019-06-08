Pivotal Software’s (PVTL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PVTL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pivotal Software from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Pivotal Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pivotal Software from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

Shares of PVTL opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Pivotal Software has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

In other news, President William Cook sold 45,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $907,362.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 75,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $1,502,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,794 shares of company stock worth $5,573,094 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pivotal Software by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Pivotal Software by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.