PLx Pharma (PLXP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLXP. ValuEngine upgraded PLx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 5.01. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,507.67% and a positive return on equity of 31.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Valentino bought 44,404 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $248,662.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 397,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 98.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 80,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 98.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 80,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 34.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

