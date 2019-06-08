PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,894 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 177,542 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $3,449,641.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 240,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,459,607.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,412,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,353,964 shares of company stock worth $46,232,269. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-raises-position-in-kinder-morgan-inc-kmi.html.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.