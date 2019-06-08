Pool Co. (POOL) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $186.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,569,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 36,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,630.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,432,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,612 shares of company stock worth $37,530,142. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $189.48 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $190.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

