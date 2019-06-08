Premier Asset Management Group (PAM) PT Lowered to GBX 230

Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 234 ($3.06) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

LON PAM opened at GBX 194 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. Premier Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 312 ($4.08).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Premier Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

About Premier Asset Management Group

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

