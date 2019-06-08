Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the quarter. Primo Water makes up 1.1% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 1,225.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 690,521 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $5,335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 304,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $4,509,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $12.09. 228,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $495.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

