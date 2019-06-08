Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $84,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CL opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.80.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.
In related news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 163,653 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,359.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,514,028.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,087,935. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.
About Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.
