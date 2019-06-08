Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $103.14 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $103,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Snap-on by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barrington Research set a $185.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

NYSE SNA opened at $162.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.13 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 18.64%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $1,846,160.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

