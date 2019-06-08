Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.06. 1,964,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,770. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

In other Zoetis news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $591,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $1,500,147.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,326.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,004 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

