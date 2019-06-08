Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $421,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $2,136,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 246,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,596.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,840 shares of company stock valued at $33,904,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $108.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

