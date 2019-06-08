ProMetic Life Sciences (PFSCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered ProMetic Life Sciences to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. ProMetic Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ProMetic Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 239.72% and a negative net margin of 373.05%. The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

