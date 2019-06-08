PTON (PTON) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $42,332.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One PTON token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00403937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.02433210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00150534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004254 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,559,004,548 tokens. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official website for PTON is foresting.io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

