Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will announce sales of $76.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.70 million and the highest is $76.40 million. Q2 reported sales of $58.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $310.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $311.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $381.53 million, with estimates ranging from $376.00 million to $386.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

QTWO traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 767,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.59 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $76.08.

In related news, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,638,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 146,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $9,810,077.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,737 shares in the company, valued at $25,633,639.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,767 shares of company stock worth $34,817,706. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Q2 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

