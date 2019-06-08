Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. Cut by Analyst (DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4,293.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,243,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,191,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 104.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,627,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,473,000 after buying an additional 831,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,668,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 20.4% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,932,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,751,000 after buying an additional 327,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,562,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,833,000 after buying an additional 195,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Tod E. Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $200,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,890.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $707,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,596,592. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

