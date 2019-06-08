Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,859,000 after buying an additional 2,480,578 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3,931.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,984,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,935,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,979,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,298,000 after buying an additional 1,509,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,834,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,436,000 after buying an additional 1,384,002 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,624,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,595,000 after buying an additional 1,347,452 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,008,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. 4,339,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.29. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $44.11.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

