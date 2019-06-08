Qtum Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Qtum has a market cap of $289.66 million and $201.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00038380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Allcoin, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007097 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001237 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,530,212 coins and its circulating supply is 95,780,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Liqui, Coinone, Upbit, DragonEX, Exrates, CoinEgg, LBank, Coinrail, Huobi, Ovis, Coinnest, Bleutrade, GOPAX, Iquant, Livecoin, ABCC, Gate.io, Allcoin, HBUS, EXX, BCEX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bibox, Coindeal, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Crex24, Coinsuper, BigONE, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Bithumb, Bitbns, OKEx, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Poloniex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

