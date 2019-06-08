Radian Group Inc (RDN) Holdings Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,111,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220,135 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $23,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Radian Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Radian Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Radian Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 46,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Radian Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 94,880 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 66,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $363.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $26.50) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

