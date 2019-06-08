Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Receives $138.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nomura cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $7,516,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $95.63 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

