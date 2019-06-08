Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,760 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $7,516,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $110.88 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

