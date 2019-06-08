Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,055 ($26.85) and last traded at GBX 2,095 ($27.37), with a volume of 240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,090 ($27.31).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rathbone Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,695.40 ($35.22).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Andrew Butcher sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,395 ($31.29), for a total transaction of £39,996.50 ($52,262.51).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rathbone Brothers (RAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,055.00” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/rathbone-brothers-rat-sets-new-52-week-low-at-2055-00.html.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.