Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,246 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 112.27% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sealed Air to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

