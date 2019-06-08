Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,852 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (GES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GES. ValuEngine cut Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Guess? and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price target on Guess? and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:GES opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.78 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 0.53%. Guess?’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

