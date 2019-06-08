RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.50 and a 12-month high of $169.84.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,693 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $248,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Obrien sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $315,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,693 shares of company stock valued at $882,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

