Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.32% of Red Lion Hotels worth $16,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

RLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Red Lion Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE RLH opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/red-lion-hotels-co-rlh-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.