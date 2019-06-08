Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.02 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Coinrail and Kucoin. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $16.75 million and $2.02 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

