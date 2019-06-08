Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.40 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, VP James D. Thompson sold 14,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $927,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,878.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 1,658 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $108,018.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. 610,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,943. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

