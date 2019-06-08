Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Purchases 239 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.02.

Walmart stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $82.37 and a twelve month high of $106.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 743,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $73,653,452.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,379 shares in the company, valued at $331,457,468.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,674,015 shares of company stock worth $1,172,639,093. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

