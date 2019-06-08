Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.40 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65), with a volume of 3520504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.20 ($1.64).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.63. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.40” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/renewables-infrastructure-group-trig-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-126-40.html.

Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.