Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 906.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $73.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

