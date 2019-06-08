Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 275.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.18.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $1,973,592.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $3,262,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

