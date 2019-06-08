Reviewing 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (FRSB) and Centerstate Bank (CSFL)

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Centerstate Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH does not pay a dividend. Centerstate Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Centerstate Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Centerstate Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Centerstate Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerstate Bank 0 0 4 0 3.00

Centerstate Bank has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.64%. Given Centerstate Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerstate Bank is more favorable than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Profitability

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Centerstate Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 14.50% N/A N/A Centerstate Bank 27.51% 10.11% 1.58%

Volatility & Risk

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerstate Bank has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Centerstate Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH $13.52 million 2.08 $2.16 million N/A N/A Centerstate Bank $565.76 million 5.16 $156.43 million N/A N/A

Centerstate Bank has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Summary

Centerstate Bank beats 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. It serves businesses, professionals, and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania through two full-service branches. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. The company's loan products also comprise commercial loans to small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans consisting of loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. It also offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. In addition, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 126 full service banking offices throughout Florida, Georgia, and Alabama; 1 loan production office in Florida; and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

