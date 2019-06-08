Reviewing Computer Services (CSVI) & So-Young International (SY)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 16.87% 19.49% 14.47% So-Young International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Computer Services and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $266.49 million 3.80 $44.96 million N/A N/A So-Young International $89.77 million 16.48 $8.01 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Computer Services and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 0 3 0 3.00

So-Young International has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.60%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Computer Services.

Dividends

Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. So-Young International does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Computer Services beats So-Young International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. Computer Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

