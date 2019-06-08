Reviewing Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) and Beyond Meat (BYND)

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

This table compares Hain Celestial Group and Beyond Meat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hain Celestial Group $2.46 billion 0.89 $9.69 million $1.16 18.12 Beyond Meat $87.93 million 91.94 -$29.89 million N/A N/A

Hain Celestial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hain Celestial Group and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hain Celestial Group 1 9 3 0 2.15 Beyond Meat 0 6 2 0 2.25

Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus price target of $23.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.63%. Beyond Meat has a consensus price target of $101.23, suggesting a potential downside of 26.99%. Given Hain Celestial Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Hain Celestial Group and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hain Celestial Group -10.14% 4.51% 2.59% Beyond Meat N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Hain Celestial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hain Celestial Group beats Beyond Meat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters. The company also provides juices, hot-eating products, desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products. In addition, it offers snack products, such as potato, root vegetable, and other vegetable chips, as well as straws, tortilla and whole grain chips, pita chips, and puffs; personal care products consisting of skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby care items, body washes, sunscreens, and lotions; and herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea. The company sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 80 countries worldwide. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.