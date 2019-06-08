Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.34 Million Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 183.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 159.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 24.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 105.3% in the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 282,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $784.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

