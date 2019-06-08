Rite Aid (RAD) Trading Down 2%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.68. 21,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,010,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.40. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 170,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 12.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

