Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,760 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 106.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Iqvia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Iqvia by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in Iqvia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Iqvia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Iqvia by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $172,925.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,273 shares of company stock worth $20,066,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $138.74 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.02.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

